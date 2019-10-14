Every Third UK Citizen Sees Right-Wing Terror Groups as Major Threat to UK Security - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One-third of UK citizens believe that right-wing terror groups pose a major threat to their nation, but the biggest perceived security threat is Islamic terrorists, a study, conducted by the YouGov pollster and published on Monday, revealed.

According to the poll, 33 percent of the respondents said that right-wing terrorism posed a "big" threat to the nation. Another 36 percent said right-wing terror groups posed a "moderate" threat.

Islamic terrorists are perceived to be the United Kingdom's biggest threat with 55 percent of respondents saying so and an additional 36 percent of people saying jihadists posed a minor to moderate threat for the nation.

Irish republican terror groups were viewed to be a major threat to the UK by 14 percent of the voters.

Across party lines, only members of the opposition Labour party view right-wing terror groups as a greater threat to the UK than Islamic extremists.

Conservatives and pro-Brexit voters saw Islamic extremists as a significantly greater threat to the UK than right-wing terror groups.

The poll was conducted from 22-23 September among 1,642 respondents and did not include residents of Northern Ireland.