UK PM Johnson and Labour Leader Corbyn Participate in Debate on Parliamentary Agenda - Video

Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament until 14 October in late August in an attempt to push the UK withdrawal from the European Union by the 31 October deadline, with or without a deal.

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Prime Minister Boris Johnson took part in the first day of debates, in the House of Commons, on the proposed parliamentary agenda.

Under a law passed in parliament last month, Johnson has until 19 October to get lawmakers to support his proposals or seek another Brexit delay. Only Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which props the minority Conservative government in parliament, has backed his vision of Brexit.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Last week, Johnson unveiled his new Brexit blueprint, which revolves around an all-Ireland regulatory framework on cross-border trade. Under his plan, Northern Ireland would exit the EU's customs union with the rest of the UK after the end of the transition period, albeit with some form of regulatory checks in place for goods crossing the Irish Sea from the UK mainland into Northern Ireland's six counties.