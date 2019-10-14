UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid Discloses Potential Date for First Post-Brexit Budget

The announcement comes as the Queen is set to deliver an address to the Parliament in which she is expected to highlight Brexit-related legislation in the lead-up and in the wake of Britain's pullout from the EU.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said in a statement on Monday that he intends to deliver a budget statement on the sixth of November, six days after Britain's scheduled withdrawal from the European Union.

"I will be setting out our plan to shape the economy for the future and triggering the start of our infrastructure revolution", Javid said.

Javid previously stated that Brexit is bound to take place on 31 October, deal or no deal. He vowed to carry out all the necessary preparations to tackle a no-deal scenario, should it happen.

The United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the European Union at the end of this month, even though the deadline has been shifted before as Britain was initially supposed to divorce the bloc in March but failed due to hurdles to the Brexit deal in the UK Parliament.

UK Prime Minister Boris Jonhson, for his part, has had his hands tied with the Benn Act, which requires him to ask for an extension of the Brexit deadline if no withdrawal agreement is presented to the Parliament by the end of this week.

Johnson has repeatedly attempted to get rid of the Irish backstop clause in the agreement, which many Brexit hardliners see as tying the UK to the bloc indefinitely.