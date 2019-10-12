Register
12 October 2019
    England Fans Bombarded With Czech Escort Girls’ Photos Amid Qualifier Fiasco

    Gareth Southgate's side was beaten by the Czech squad in a Euro 2020 qualifying match, handing England its first loss in a qualifier in ten years. Prague, however, appears to indeed have something in store to lighten up frustrated fans.

    Before the Three Lions took on the Czech Republic on Friday night in a landmark European Championship qualifier, England fans had been targeted by exclusive escorts promising an X-rated time in the Czech capital for those who had come to support their squad, a Daily Star report suggests.

    The escort agency AdultPrague, whose slogan is even sugestive "Because fun matters”, is just one of a whole bunch of saucy agencies lurking beneath Prague’s beautiful historic facades and baroque bridges, and promising some guilty pleasures to lonely England fans interested in more than just football. A plethora of close-at-hand sex services is yet another side to the city that saw the first online brothel, Big Sister, set up in 2005 allowing punters to get free sex with prostitutes, which was recorded and broadcast live on the internet.

    "Made for love and good times", the presentation of 22-year-old bombshell Ellie says, adding the lady enjoys “dressing up” and may provide a variety of “services” for a fixed price of €180 (£159.40) per hour.

    English-speaking punters are all equally welcome to enjoy the company of Amanda, whose profile promises she is fluent in their language, not only that of love.

    "Think of me as your drop-in girlfriend or that naughty girl next door", the profile invitingly reads, mentioning she can fulfil all of “your kinky thoughts and desires".

    Student Denisa, aged 22, seems to have found her own positive side to working as an escort in a country, where prostitution except well-established brothels is legal, saying she joined the escort agency because she loves "meeting new people”.

    "Call me or text me and I will make your dreams come true", she says saucily in her profile, while curly-haired blonde Eva brags in her self-description about "amazing eyes and supple breasts of ample cup size".

    England fans seem to indeed need some consolation, now that the country has been beaten in a qualifier for the first time since 2009, following the 2-1 loss to the Czechs on Friday night. Prior to that, the side grabbed wins in four consecutive Group A matches.

    In two days, which seems to be enough time for the side to lick their wounds after the defeat, England will travel to Bulgaria for another qualifier.

    Tags:
    sex, brothel, prostitution, football, girls, escort
