Cyprus Slams Turkish Drill Ship Operating Near Borders as 'Flagrant Violation' of Its Sovereignty

Ankara previously stated that Turkish vessels would continue carrying out hydrocarbons exploration in the Cyprus exclusive economic zone despite concerns, voiced by the EU.

Cyprus announced on Friday that Turkey escalated violations of the island nation's sovereign rights by sending a drillship to an area near its shores. Earlier in the day, the Turkish ship Yavuz was spotted around 50 nautical miles (95 kilometres) south-west of the island.

The Cypriot government has already awarded exploration rights in the zone to Italian and French drillers, but Ankara claims it has the right to drill for regional natural resources.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 after Turkish troops arrived at the island claiming they had to protect local Turks from the Greek community. Nearly a decade later, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared, but currently, only Ankara recognises it.

