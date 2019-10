On Wednesday, Boris Johnson delivered a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, saying that he would submit "constructive and reasonable proposals" to the EU and doubled down on his intention to take the UK out of the EU on 31 October.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is updating the House of Commons this Thursday on his new Brexit proposal, which has been reportedly met with dismay by Brussels.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Brexit proposal, presented in Brussels the day before, involves Northern Ireland leaving the EU’s customs union at the end of transition along with the rest of the UK, necessitating checks and controls on the island of Ireland.

Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Out More!