Right-Wing 'We for Germany' March Takes Place in Berlin - Video

Right-wing protesters are taking to the streets in Berlin under the banner "We are for Germany" as the country marks the Reunification Day on Thursday, 3 October.
The organisers of the rally have outlined their key demands, such as Germany's withdrawal from the EU, an increase to the country's minimum wage, a reform of the healthcare system and the reintroduction of border controls.
The "We are for Germany" march is expected to be met with counter-protests.
