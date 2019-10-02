Police Unions Hold 'National March of Anger' in Paris - Video

According to France's ‘Movement of Angry Police Officers’ (MPC), 33 police suicides were reported in 2018, while so far this year, more than 50 officers have taken their own lives.

Police unions are taking to the streets in Paris on Wednesday for a ‘National March of Anger.’

The march is aimed at urging the authorities to take measures to improve the mental, financial and working conditions of police officers.

