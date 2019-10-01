Register
10:57 GMT +301 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This 16 June 2019 file photo shows a Syrian refugee camp in the eastern Lebanese border town of Arsal

    UK Government Split Over US Demands to Take Back Jihadi Fighters and Families From Syria – Report

    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe

    There are reportedly over 600 captured British Daesh* members and their families still being held in Syria, despite previous estimates putting that number at between 300 and 350. The United States wants to see them and their relatives returned to the UK.

    The British leadership appears to be split over US demand to take back British citizens who had fought for terror groups in Syria and are being held there as captives.

    It is understood that the number of British nationals detained and held in make-shift prisons by US-backed forces exceeds 600 – almost twice the number previously held.

    According to The Sun, there was no consensus among cabinet ministers during a recent National Security Council meeting on what to do with the hundreds of detained UK nationals: while Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is said to have supported the US demand, Home Secretary Priti Patel reportedly believes the fighters should be tried in Syria through a special system of tribunals and courts.

    “A lot of these people are still very dangerous, and pose a national security risk to the United Kingdom,” a government source was quoted as saying. “What would we do with them if they all came back, and where would we put them? How much would all that cost? It would be very unpopular.”

    “We cannot trust our de-radicalisation programme, which has had patchy results at best in the past.”

    On the Way Home

    The European Commission estimates that over 42,000 foreign fighters have travelled to join Daesh jihadists in Syria and Iraq between 2011 and 2016, of which some 5,000 came from Europe – mainly France, the UK, Germany, Belgium, and Sweden.

    EU member states have been reluctant to take back their citizens and have done little so far with regard to their repatriation – one of the concerns is that it would be difficult to prove the guilt of terrorist suspects in court. Of the 900 UK nationals that left the country to join the terrorists, 400 were people of “national security concern” and are thought to have returned to the country; the rest are believed to pose no or a low risk to national security; only 10 per cent of returnees have been prosecuted.

    Another pressing issue for the EU is the tens of thousands of wives and children related to suspected foreign fighters and held in internment camps. Take, for example, the controversial case of Shamima Begum, a British schoolgirl who had fled the UK to marry a Dutch Daesh fighter and is now living in a Kurdish-run camp in northern Syria. Begum, 19, has repeatedly asked British authorities to let her return to the UK, but was stripped of her citizenship earlier this year.

    US and Kurds Cannot Agree on the Issue

    The United States, which supports Kurdish militias in north-east Syria, has long maintained that these foreign fighters should be returned, along with their wives and children. During a visit to London in early September, Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said there are still around 2,000 foreign fighters, many from Europe, held in the north-east, but asking the by Kurds to keep them in captivity could pose additional risks to regional security.

    It emerged last week, however, that US plans have faced resistance from the Kurdish forces. Speaking in Washington on Wednesday, Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council (the SDF’s political wing) said they now plan try foreign fighters for their crimes in Syria.

    “The crimes were committed in our area against the people of our area,” Ahmed said. “If we put them on trial in our area, that will show we are making justice.”

    *Daesh (aka IS, ISIS, Islamic State) is a terror group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse