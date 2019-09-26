"The fire continues at the Lubrizol facility in Rouen, rescue service on-site", the prefecture wrote on Twitter.
According to the Parisien newspaper, about 130 firefighters rushed to the site to extinguish the fire. The factory belongs to the SEVESO category, meaning that it is under the authorities' special supervision due to the presence of potentially hazardous chemicals.
Un incendie est en cours au sein de l'usine #Lubrizol à #Rouen. Enorme panache de fumées au-dessus du site. Le @Prefet76 demande d'éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/GuDgGC8EO5— Tendance Ouest 76 (@Tendanceouest76) September 26, 2019
At the moment, there is no official information about the casualties.
Massive fire engulfs factory in #Rouen https://t.co/nWq67cBbqF#Sharjah24 pic.twitter.com/C7Q0lsWS5Z— الشارقة24 (@sharjah24) September 26, 2019
The Lubrizol produces chemicals for the transportation, industrial and consumer markets.
