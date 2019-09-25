Register
25 September 2019
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks after Britain’s parliament voted on whether to hold an early general election, in Parliament in London, Britain, September 10, 2019, in this still image taken from Parliament TV footage

    UK Parliament Paralysed, PM Boris Johnson Says

    © REUTERS / Parliament TV
    Europe
    Johnson arrived back in Britain on Wednesday from New York, where he addressed the United Nations. The prime minister has faced calls to resign a day after the UK Supreme Court ruled that he had acted unlawfully by suspending Parliament.

    The UK's parliament is paralysed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared, stressing that it was "time to get Brexit done."

    "I want Brexit done and people want us out on October 31, with a new deal if possible, but without one if necessary," Johnson said, as a stream of shouts, boos and screams of support echoed through the house of parliament.

    Johnson challenged Labour MPs and smaller parties to vote to call a vote of no confidence "and finally face the day of reckoning with the voters" if they didn't want to move forward with Brexit, and accused Labour of "doing its best to wreck our negotiations by their attempts to take no deal off the table."

    "The people at home know that this parliament will keep delaying, it will keep sabotaging the negotiations, because they don't want a deal," Johnson said. The prime minister accused the opposition of living in a state of "extraordinary delusion" over its plans to hold a second referendum, saying the will of the people from the 2016 referendum must be respected.

    Labour Responds

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn took the floor to accuse Johnson of thinking he was "above the law," and claimed that he was "not fit for the office which he holds."

    Corbyn said he was happy to see the parliament back in session following the government's multiple "failures," including its "chaotic Brexit negotiations."

    Earlier, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox accused Parliament of being a "disgrace" for failing to pass Brexit or even calling a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister.

    Mr Cox, who is the Conservative government’s chief legal adviser, said the “dead Parliament" was "too cowardly" to vote for a no-confidence motion, knowing it would trigger an early general election.

    ​He said: "This Parliament should have the courage to face the electorate but it won't, because so many of them are really all about preventing us leaving the European Union. But the time is coming. The time is coming, Mr. Speaker, when even these turkeys won't be able to prevent Christmas."

    ​The opposition Labour Party has refused to agree to an early election until it can be sure Mr Johnson is unable to railroad through a “no deal” Brexit.

    Labour MP Barry Sheerman accused Mr Cox of having "no shame at all" and even Amber Rudd, who had been a Cabinet minister up until two weeks ago, urged Mr Cox to "cease this language of pitting Parliament against the people."

    ​Mr Johnson became leader of the Conservative Party in July and promised Britain would leave the European Union by 31 October with or without a deal.

    After the Supreme Court ruled against him he  said he "strongly" disagreed with the 11 judges, headed by Lady Hale, and suggested he might try to suspend Parliament for a second time.

    ​The Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn earlier told the BBC: "He should apologise to her (the Queen) for the advice he gave her but, more importantly, apologise to the British people for what he's done in trying to shut down our democracy at a very crucial time when people are very, very worried about what will happen on 31 October.”

    On Monday, 24 September, Labour passed a motion at its party conference which calls for a referendum six months after a general election on whether to approve a negotiated deal or to Remain in the EU.

    In Parliament on Wednesday, 25 September, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said: "Labour's position on Brexit is as solid as a blancmange in a hurricane."

    Tags:
    UK Supreme Court, Conservative Party, Geoffrey Cox, Boris Johnson
