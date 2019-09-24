Register
16:00 GMT +324 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view outside the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom hearing on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament ahead of Brexit, in London, Britain September 24, 2019

    Unanimously Uncertain: The UK Supreme Court's Brexit Ruling Explained

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The UK Supreme Court has ruled Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament was illegal, raising questions about whether the UK will in any sense be departing the European Union 31st October, as the Prime Minister has so frequently pledged.

    The Court’s ruling was unanimous and unequivocal - the Prime Minister advising the Queen to suspend parliament was “unlawful, void and of no effect", and "had the effect of frustrating or preventing" the UK legislature from carrying out its functions.

    By voiding the decision, the Court has effectively ruled the suspension of parliament never happened - but while the judgement is seismic, what does it actually mean in practice?

    Brexit Going Ahead…Maybe

    The Court didn’t rule on Brexit, although proroguing parliament is of course intimately connected to the Prime Minister’s Brexit policy - namely, seceding from the EU on 31st October with or without a deal in place.

    MPs on both sides of the house disagreed with this position in the strongest terms, but Johnson moved to suspend parliament for an unusually long five weeks, meaning MPs will only return from the summer recess 14th October - two and a half weeks before the Brexit deadline. Campaigners and lawmakers alike campaigned against the decision, arguing the move was an attempt to silence parliament - and the Supreme Court seems to have concurred.

    What Happens Now?

    As the suspension was ruled unlawful, parliament technically remains in session, as if the whole thing had never happened - parliament could be reconvened immediately as a result, but the ruling made clear what happens next is up to John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, and his counterpart in the House of Lords.

    However, Johnson still maintains he’ll take the UK out of the EU 31st October, stating he “strongly disagrees” with the Supreme Court ruling but Parliament “will come back” as he ultimately respects the verdict and judicial process.

    Complicating things further though, MPs have passed a law requiring him to ask for yet another extension - and in turn, the EU still has to agree to an extension if asked. Moreover, whether granted or not, MPs could force a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister, and if successful that would force another election. To say the least, anything can happen in the next 37 days.

    Related:

    Whose Judgment Is It Anyway? UK Supreme Court's Investigation of Parliament's Proroguing Explained
    Supreme Court Battle Over Legality of Parliament Suspension Enters Second Day Amid Brexit Dead-End
    Boris Johnson Refuses to Rule Out Suspending Parliament Again Ahead of UK Supreme Court Ruling
    UK Supreme Court Judges Rule Boris Johnson's Suspension of Parliament Was Unlawful
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, post-Brexit, anti-Brexit, Brexit Plan, Brexiteers, no-Brexit, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World Hails Messi as FIFA Player of the Year
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse