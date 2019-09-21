Yellow Vests Protesters Join Climate Demonstration in Paris - Video

The yellow vest demonstration began in Madeleine Square and was moving toward Saint Lazare train station, where they briefly clashed with riot police, prompting a barrage of tear gas.

A march "for climate and social justice" set out this afternoon from the central Luxembourg Gardens, according to BFMTV broadcaster.

French yellow vests protesters have joined anti-climate change demonstrators in Paris. About 1,000 protesters are participating in the climate strikes, according to reports.

Over four million people in 161 countries have reportedly taken part in mass climate strikes across the world and demanded that their governments take urgent measures to save the environment.

