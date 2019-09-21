At Least One Dead, Three Injured as Single-Engine Plane Crashes in Italy

A single-engine Piper aircraft with four people on board crashed this morning near the Orio al Serio flying club, not far from Bergamo Airport in Italy, the country's emergency services reported on Twitter.
The fire and rescue service reported that three people were injured while one person was killed in the incident.
#21settembre #OrioalSerio (BG), precipita un velivolo con quattro persone a bordo, tre le persone ferite soccorse dai #vigilidelfuoco e una persona rinvenuta purtroppo priva di vita pic.twitter.com/1yjcdlajqY— Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) September 21, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)