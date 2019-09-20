Register
11:04 GMT +320 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Johnson Defies EU Deadline While Awaiting ’Intensive Days’ to Nail Down Brexit Progress - Report

    © AFP 2019 / ISABEL INFANTES
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe

    No. 10 Downing Street has finally broken its silence on the current Brexit situation, with all sides admitting there has been progress, although outlining further steps to be taken over the Irish backstop. The developments are playing out against the backdrop of Supreme Court hearings looking into if Boris Johnson’s parliament suspension was legal.

    No ‘Artificial' Deadlines

    The British government has shrugged off a newly-imposed EU ultimatum of 30 September for a new deal and a blueprint for an Irish backstop alternative, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks forward to "10 intensive days" in the run-up to a crucial EU summit.

    A No. 10 spokesman said Johnson would produce his proposals “when we are ready, not according to an artificial deadline” set by the prime minister of Finland, the country that currently holds the rotating EU presidency, after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The pair concluded that in the event of no deal proposals in black and white by the end of September, it all "would be over".

    Retorting in style, the UK spokesman insisted there was no point in outlining Irish border alternatives until “the EU is clear that it will engage constructively on them as a replacement for the backstop".

    ‘Awful Lot of People Need to Jump at the Same Time’

    In the meantime, Boris Johnson is apparently seeking a constructive dialogue at home, not preparing to voice his proposals until the end of the Tories’ annual 4-day conference in Manchester, slated for 29 September-2 October this year. According to a senior aide close to the PM, cited by The Sun, the plan implies there will be two breakneck weeks, the short time lapse between the Conservatives’ gathering and the much-awaited EU summit, for squeezing in the UK’s blueprints.

    “There will be 10 or 11 intensive days after October 2. We will know by the start of the summit week whether there’s a deal to be done or not", the source stated, further resorting to a more figurative way of explaining the odds:

    “Everyone needs to jump at the same time during that period, and there are an awful lot of different people who need to jump", he said, warning:

    “Until then, it’s all basically just shadow boxing".

    Juncker: ’Can Have a Deal’ as ‘I Don’t Have Erotic Relation to the Backstop’

    Meanwhile, positive vibrations vis-a-vis Brexit deal negotiations have not only made themselves obvious, but have been noticed by both sides:

    Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker declared for the first time that he sees nothing wrong in scrapping the Irish backstop, which was a pivotal point in former PM Theresa May’s Brexit proposal and which Johnson now wants to get rid of.

    Having met the prime minister for a "very positive" luncheon in Luxembourg on Monday, Juncker later told Sky News that "we can have a deal", with the Brexit deadline having been set by the UK government for Halloween, 31 October.

    “I don’t know. But I’m doing everything to have a deal, because I don’t like the idea of a no deal", the EU Commission president replied when asked if the chances were 50/50.

    Speaking about alternative arrangements for the backstop, until recently the stumbling block in the talks, he quipped he "doesn’t have an erotic relation to the backstop":

    “If the results are there, I don’t care about the instrument. If the objectives are met – all of them – then we don’t need the backstop".

    Breaking the Ice

    Ireland’s leader, who is by definition a signatory to a potential deal, also said “the mood music is good”.

    After meeting DUP boss Arlene Foster in Dublin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar shared his most positive expectations since the Brexit talks saw a new twist under the new prime minister:

    “The rhetoric has tempered. There is a lot of energy and a lot of positivity", he noted, admitting though "the gaps are still very wide":

    “The difficulty is that when it comes to the substance of the issue that needs to be resolved", he added.

    Varadkar and Johnson are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next week for new talks.

    Johnson, for his part, also broke the silence on how he feels about the current progress:

    “I don’t want to exaggerate the progress we are making, but we are making progress", he said when on a visit to Salisbury Plain to inspect troops stationed there.

    A “way forward” on the Irish backstop is possible and “we can solve that problem”, he added, while reports emerged of Britain having started sending in respective papers to Brussels.

    Supreme Court Battle Over Lawmakers’ Prorogation

    This week the UK's Supreme Court has been hearing cases against the government, with campaigners saying the suspension is illegal and is meant to stifle opposition to Johnson’s Brexit, his key pledge during July’s leadership race.

    The three-day hearing ended on Thursday after lawyers for campaigners and the government summed up their arguments. The government’s defence hit back at the campaigners’ claims, arguing it was first of all, a regular and normal procedure for paving the way for a Queen’s Speech on legislation, and second, that prorogation is a political instrument and is not to be decided in courts.

    A verdict over whether the UK government decision to prorogue — or suspend — Parliament for five weeks, with MPs expected to be back at work no sooner than 14 October, was lawful is due early next week.

    Related:

    If Johnson is Unable to Deliver Brexit on 31 October His Career is Over - Politician
    UK Can't Meet EU Deadline, Needs Another Year - Brexit Secretary
    Politician on Brexit: Finnish PM Is Really Just Voice for All of Frustration that Everyone Feels
    Tags:
    suspension, Parliament, Boris Johnson, campaign, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse