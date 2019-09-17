Register
21:18 GMT +317 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Marshal Konev Monument in Prague

    Man Chains Himself to Monument to WWII General in Prague to Protest Its Removal

    © Sputnik / Aleksey Danichev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Earlier, a local district assembly’s plans to remove the memorial sparked a diplomatic spat between Prague and Moscow.

    A Czech man briefly chained himself to a monument dedicated to Ivan Konev, the marshal who commanded the Red Army’s 1st Ukrainian Front during the liberation of much of Poland and Czechoslovakia from Nazi occupation and entered the Czechoslovak capital on May 9, 1945.

    According to Sputnik Czechia, the man, identified as Michael Schulz, chained himself to the base of the monument on Monday afternoon. Police arrived at the scene, but left shortly after because they could not find any violation of public order.

    Schulz accused local city council authorities of “unnecessarily stirring up emotions,” and said “the Czech Republic has enough problems.” He remained chained to the monument until the Monday evening. He later ended his protest, saying he had to get up early to go to work in the morning.

    Tweet reads: “Michael Schulz, resident of a town about 120 km from Prague, chained himself to the monument to Marshal Konev in Prague in protest of its removal.

    “The controversy surrounding the monument to Konev…affects me personally,” the activist said. “My grandfather fought in World War II, that’s why this matter is definitely of my concern,” he added.

    Over the past several days, local activists have been holding protests at the monument’s base and in front of the local municipality, and placing flowers at the monument to protest its planned relocation.

    Last Thursday, councillors in the municipal district of Prague 6 voted to remove the Konev monument and replace it with a memorial to the liberation of Prague in May 1945. Authorities have yet to determine where to place the old monument, floating suggestions that it be placed at a local military cemetery, or the as yet unfinished Museum to 20th Century Memory.

    People of Prague welcome Marshal I. S. Konev
    © Sputnik / Egorov
    People of Prague welcome Marshal I. S. Konev

    Prague 6 Mayor Ondrej Kolar justified the monument’s relocation, saying that the Red Army brought terror along with it when it entered Czechoslovakia in 1945. Kolar’s comments prompted Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky to accuse the official of acting like a “Gauleiter” (i.e. a party leader of a regional branch of the Nazi Party), leading the Czech foreign ministry to summon Russian Ambassador to Czechia Alexander Zmejevsky in protest.

    Czech President Milos Zeman spoke out in defence of the monument, saying it should be left where it is, and called the situation around the monument “shameful.”

    Czechoslovakia was one of the first countries to fall to Nazi aggression in the lead up to World War II. Germany annexed part of the country in September 1938, and annexed the rest of the country in March 1939, disbanding its military without a fight. However, in May 1944, a formation known as the 1st Czechoslovak Army Corps, consisting of over 16,000 troops, was formed in the Soviet Union. These troops fought alongside the Red Army in the liberation of Czechoslovakia, and took part in the Prague Strategic Offensive Operation to free the country’s capital. It’s estimated that nearly 12,000 Soviet, Czechoslovak, Romanian and Polish troops died in the operation to free Prague in the closing days of World War II.

    © Sputnik / РИА Новости
    Soldiers of the 1st Czechoslovak Army Corps.

    Related:

    Czechoslovak Secret Police Had File on Trump During Marriage to Ivana – Reports
    Aero L-39 Albatros: Untold Story of the Legendary Czechoslovak Wonder-Plane
    Half of Czech Citizens Regard Dissolution of Czechoslovakia as Mistake – Poll
    Munich: How UK and France Sacrificed Czechoslovakia to Buy Off Hitler
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First frost near the Titovka river in Murmansk region.
    The Beauty of Nature Above the Arctic Circle: Autumn Landscapes in Russia's Far North
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse