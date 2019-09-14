Italy Allows Ocean Viking Vessel With 82 Migrants to Dock at Lampedusa - Rescue Agency

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The ship, operated by two humanitarian groups, Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee, has been sailing between Italy and Malta for two weeks seeking a port where it could disembark the migrants.

Italy has given permission for the Ocean Viking rescue vessel with 82 migrants on board to dock at the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, the European Organisation for the Rescue of Lives at Sea (SOS Mediterranee) said on Saturday.

🔴BREAKING The #OceanViking just received instruction from Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) of Rome to proceed to Lampedusa, Italy, which has been designated as Place of Safety for the 82 survivors rescued in two operations. pic.twitter.com/NKIw22dLZy — SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) September 14, 2019

​According to the French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, a special agreement between France, Germany, Portugal and Luxembourg has allowed the migrants to disembark in Lampedusa.

The vessel has been regularly engaged in rescue operations for illegal migrants at sea. At the end of last month, it transported 356 people to Italian shores of whom 150 were accepted by France.

Last summer, the Italian government banned vessels, largely operated by NGOs - that rescue migrants from entering the country's territorial waters. However, some ships were allowed to dock if the situation onboard was deemed critical or if other countries expressed a willingness to take the refugees in.

However, that ban was enforced by the previous Italian government, which has since resigned, and some members of the new governing coalition have called for a review of Italy's policy on rescue boats.