Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte won the first of two mandatory confidence votes in Parliament for a new coalition government, AP reported on Monday.

Out of 606 Italian lawmakers who voted, 343 backed the new coalition, while 263 voted against and three abstained, according to the official tally, cited by local media.

Conte pledged to the Chamber of Deputies - the lower house of the country's parliament - earlier on Monday that members of his renewed coalition government would be more respectful and more careful with their statements than their predecessors.

Italy's previous government collapsed in August when then-Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, known for his striking statements and strong anti-migrant position, pulled his Lega party out of the coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) in what many saw as a move to initiate a snap general vote - as is prescribed by the law in such cases - as a means of exploiting his party's popularity to become the prime minister.

After long consultations of President Sergio Mattarella with other political parties, however, the events unfolded differently — with the rival M5S and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) agreeing to form a coalition. Last Wednesday, Conte announced the list of ministers of the new coalition government.

To formally enter into power, Conte's new government needs to win confidence votes in both chambers of parliament. Another vote will take place on Tuesday.