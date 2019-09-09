Multiple Victims Reported in Shooting Incident in Dutch City of Dordrecht

Several people have been shot in an incident in the Dutch city of Dordrecht, according to police.
🖇UPDATE: 3 Tote und mehrere Verletzte, nachdem ein bewaffneter Mann das Feuer im Haus eröffnet hat #Netherlands #Dordrecht pic.twitter.com/jySa9z4E38— EHA News - Deutsch (@eha_deutsch) September 9, 2019
#Dordrecht: Dutch police say multiple people have died in a firearms incident in Dordrecht. A large emergency operation is underway. https://t.co/2OUtHgrArS— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) September 9, 2019
No further details of the incident have been made available so far but according to NOS the shooting took place in a house and emergency services are at the scene.
One user wrote that 15 police cars and 2 ambulances have arrived at the scene.
Het is goed mis in de #Heimerstein #Dordrecht ...— Alexander Jansen #FBPE 🇪🇺🇳🇱 (@AJJDordt) September 9, 2019
Minstens 2 ambulances, een traumaheli, 15 politiewagens, een aantal motoren en overal politie.
Sterkte @Politie_Dordt, wat er ook aan de hand is. pic.twitter.com/SrVKxyHCLm
A video has emerged online showing the situation outside the house where the incident took place.
According to AD news portal, emergency services arrived at the Sterrenburg district about 6:30 p.m. The nearby streets were cordoned off by the police.
Dordrecht is in the western Netherlands, in the province of South Holland.
