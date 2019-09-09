Multiple Victims Reported in Shooting Incident in Dutch City of Dordrecht

No details have yet been made public either about the suspected shooter or his motive.

Several people have been shot in an incident in the Dutch city of Dordrecht, according to police.

🖇UPDATE: 3 Tote und mehrere Verletzte, nachdem ein bewaffneter Mann das Feuer im Haus eröffnet hat #Netherlands #Dordrecht pic.twitter.com/jySa9z4E38 — EHA News - Deutsch (@eha_deutsch) September 9, 2019

#Dordrecht: Dutch police say multiple people have died in a firearms incident in Dordrecht. A large emergency operation is underway. https://t.co/2OUtHgrArS — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) September 9, 2019

No further details of the incident have been made available so far but according to NOS the shooting took place in a house and emergency services are at the scene.

One user wrote that 15 police cars and 2 ambulances have arrived at the scene.

Het is goed mis in de #Heimerstein #Dordrecht ...



Minstens 2 ambulances, een traumaheli, 15 politiewagens, een aantal motoren en overal politie.



Sterkte @Politie_Dordt, wat er ook aan de hand is. pic.twitter.com/SrVKxyHCLm — Alexander Jansen #FBPE 🇪🇺🇳🇱 (@AJJDordt) September 9, 2019

A video has emerged online showing the situation outside the house where the incident took place.

According to AD news portal, emergency services arrived at the Sterrenburg district about 6:30 p.m​. The nearby streets were cordoned off by the police.

Dordrecht is in the western Netherlands, in the province of South Holland.

