Members of the UK Parliament have gathered in the House of Commons in London to hold a second vote on a motion that would bring about a snap general election.
On 3 September, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to hold a general election on 15 October. The House of Commons debated the motion, but fewer than two-thirds of lawmakers backed the plan.
Labour and other opposition parties said they will not support an early election until a bill aimed at blocking a no-deal exit from the EU becomes a law at the end of October.
