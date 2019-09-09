Earlier on Monday, The Telegraph reported that PM Boris Johnson had a meeting with his key advisers to work out a legal strategy aimed at countering Parliament's efforts to force him to ask Brussels for another Brexit delay.

Members of the UK Parliament have gathered in the House of Commons in London to hold a second vote on a motion that would bring about a snap general election.

On 3 September, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to hold a general election on 15 October. The House of Commons debated the motion, but fewer than two-thirds of lawmakers backed the plan.

Labour and other opposition parties said they will not support an early election until a bill aimed at blocking a no-deal exit from the EU becomes a law at the end of October.

