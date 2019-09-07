Barcelona's Largest Synagogue Vandalised With 'Free Palestine' Graffiti

The front door of the Synagogue of the Jewish Community of Barcelona was vandalised with "Free Palestine" spray-painted graffiti.
According to the El Nacional website, the incident took place on Wednesday. And while the police have not yet provided any information about possible suspects, the incident has been actively discussed online.
The mayor of Barcelona was asked to condemn the vandalism.
#Spain:
"@AdaColau (Mayor of Barcelona),We are impatiently waiting for you to condemn this vandalism at #Barcelona's main Synagogue and an explicit condemnation against all types of antisemitism."- @DavidYabo
Another user stressed that confusing a place of worship with Israel was anti-semitic.
This morning, I woke up shocked after receiving this image, "Free Palestine" graffiti tagged on the largest Barcelona's Synagogue.
Those who are asking why anti-Zionism is Anti-Semitism, the answer is on the door. Confusing a Jewish place of worship with Israel is Anti-Semitism.
