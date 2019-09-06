Register
19:28 GMT +306 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Italian Foreign Minister, Enzo Moavero Milanesi (R) speaks during the 45th edition of the annual The European House Ambrosetti forum on economy on September 6, 2019 at Villa D'Este in Cernobbio, near Como, northern Italy.

    Outgoing Italian Government Failed to Overcome Russia-EU Differences - Ex-Foreign Minister

    © AFP 2019 / MARCO BERTORELLO
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    ROME (Sputnik) - Former Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi expressed regret on Friday that the previous government had failed to resolve the contradictions between Russia and the European Union.

    "What we did not succeed in doing was resolving the issues that continue to divide Russia and other European states. However, we have been actively working to promote the dialogue. When it continues, we must always be sure that it will lead to a result," the politician said on the sidelines of an economic forum in the Italian city of Cernobbio.

    On Wednesday, Five Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio was named Italy's new foreign minister in the new government of Giuseppe Conte, formed by the coalition of the anti-establishment M5S and its new ally, the centre-left Democratic Party.

    The new foreign minister can perfectly do his job, Moavero Milanesi noted.

    "Everyone should try to do more than his predecessor. We can talk about this in a few months," he said when asked whether Di Maio could make progress in promoting relations between Russia and Europe.

    The European Union imposed economic sanctions on Russia for its alleged role in the war in eastern Ukraine, a claim Moscow denied. The restrictions have been rolled over every six months despite mounting costs to both EU and Russian businesses.

    Some Italian politicians have warned that the sanctions hurt Italian exports. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said last year that Italy respected European solidarity but wanted to see an end to sanctions as soon as possible.

    Tags:
    sanctions, Italy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    From Dorian to Daniels
    From Dorian to Daniels
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse