House of Lords Concludes Debate on No-deal Brexit Blocking Bill - Video

Peers conclude the debate regarding a bill blocking a no-deal Brexit in the House of Lords in London on Friday.

After completing the committee and report stage and the bill’s third reading, the House of Lords will send it back to the House of Commons, where MPs will vote on it again on Monday.

Earlier, the House of Commons rejected a snap general election, approving a so-called Benn Bill, which seeks to prevent from the government withdrawing from the European Union on 31 October without having an agreement with Brussels.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly stated that he is determined to leave the EU by 31 October, with or without a deal.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.