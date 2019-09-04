Boris Johnson Puts Forward His Candidacy in Early General Elections

Late on 3 September, UK lawmakers voted 328 to 301 to take control of the following day's parliamentary agenda, which means that they will now attempt to block a no-deal Brexit. The voting results revealed that 21 members of Johnson's Conservative Party had voted against him.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to consider a motion under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act to hold a snap general election for the House of Commons in London.

The decision follows a heated debate with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in the Parliament. Under UK law, Johnson must receive support from two-thirds of Parliament in order to call snap elections.

Since assuming office, Johnson has been pushing for a withdrawal by the 31 October deadline, even without a deal. Because he lost the parliamentary majority, the prime minister can no longer guarantee that UK lawmakers will ratify any potential deal, should Brussels agree to renegotiate.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.