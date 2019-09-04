London Tube Passengers Panic, Rage On Social Media As Northern Line Suspended Due To System Failure

The line, which connects passengers to Waterloo, King's Cross and Euston, transorts hundreds of thousands of people a day.

Passengers on the London Tube were in shock after the Northern line was fully suspended due to a signal failure at the main control centre.

⚠️ We're sorry but there's no service due to a signalling system failure. Tickets are being accepted on Southeastern, Thameslink, London Trams and London Buses.



The incident took place around 06:00 GMT but most of the Northern Line reopened by 11:00, Transport for London (TfL) said. But services between Camden Town and Kennington via Charing Cross have not restarted. Passengers have been diverted to Southeastern and Thameslink overground trains, as well as diverted to buses and trams.

Passengers took to Twitter to vent their frustrations and blame the first proper noun possibly responsible for their commuter chaos.

Unacceptable that hundreds of thousands of hardworking Londoners' mornings were ruined by TfL and the Sadiq Khan's incompetence once again, #northernline completely suspended. When will they get a grip? pic.twitter.com/XeTq2dQfoy — Roberto Weeden-Sanz (@RWeedenSanz) September 4, 2019

No northern line scenes at Kings Cross. Taking my chances on the bus. Wish me luck 😩 pic.twitter.com/VJ9Mvv21l5 — Lynsey Shevlin (@lynseyshev) September 4, 2019

The northern line is cancelled, it’s raining and Ken Clarke isn’t a Tory anymore. I can’t help feeling some small god is displeased — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) September 4, 2019​

#northernline completely suspended, can’t wait for the bumfight at London Bridge pic.twitter.com/GtExx1Gd50 — Will (@williamdavid_89) September 4, 2019

"I am extremely sorry for the disruption suffered by customers on the Northern Line today following a signalling system failure at our control centre," London Underground director of customer service, Brian Woodhead, said in a statement.

He added: "Our engineers are working hard to fix the problem and restore a full service as quickly as possible.

Bakerloo and Metropolitan lines have also experienced minor delays due to the failure. The news comes after schools across London opened to students. According to reports, this is the third public transport incident this week following a Southwestern Railway strike on Monday and Tuesday, which hit thousands of passengers.