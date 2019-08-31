A police operation is underway in Lyon, France after several pedestrians were assaulted with knives by two unidentified attackers, France Info reported Saturday.

According to preliminary reports, one person has died, while nine others have been injured as a result of the incident that occurred at around 16:30 local time (14:30 GMT) at the Laurent-Bonnevay metro station in Villeurbanne.

#BREAKING

Large amount of emergency services in #Villeurbanne near #Lyon. What is known about the attack:

- 2 attackers with knives

- 8 wounded

- 1 dead. pic.twitter.com/AqrTPPVzUr — TerrorNewsWorld (@TerrorNewsWorld) 31 августа 2019 г.

The AFP news agency has reported that one of the two individuals has been arrested, while police are continuing to search for the second attacker.

According to a video posted on Twitter, one of the assailants was allegedly detained by other pedestrians before the arrival of the police.

On le voit ici maîtrisé par des passants. (assis devant l'ascenseur) pic.twitter.com/gDLhJ5lWX0 — Alex 🌍 (@Khas_sf) 31 августа 2019 г.

The reasons for the attack are still unknown.