Yellow Vests Gather for 42nd Week of Protests in Paris - Video

Last week's protest by the Yellow Vests in Paris was held against a backdrop of the G7 meeting with mass demonstrations in and around the host-city of Biarritz.

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered this Saturday in Paris for the 42nd rally since the movement began last November over planned hikes in fuel taxes.

While the French government has abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduce other measures to improve the country's socio-economic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend for demonstrations to express their unhappiness with government policies.

