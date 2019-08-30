Brexit May Be Delayed Again to Help Reach Deal - Luxembourg's Foreign Minister

"There is a date, October 31, which was set by us as well and one should not discuss possible prolongation now. If we postpone it to achieve a result, I support the idea, but if we delay just to delay, then I don't," Asselborn told reporters when he arrived at an informal meeting between the EU ministers of foreign affairs in Helsinki and was asked if the Brexit deadline could be postponed.

The minister expressed a hope that a withdrawal agreement would be reached because, from his point of view, a no-deal Brexit would be a disaster for both the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The United Kingdom still faces a deadlock over its possible withdrawal from the European Union. A deal reached by London and Brussels last year was rejected by the UK parliament and eventually led to Theresa May resigning from her post as prime minister. Although the European Union has repeatedly stressed that the deal was not up for further debate, new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a four-page letter to outgoing President of European Council Donald Tusk stating his position on Brexit, particularly the need to change the provision on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. Currently, Brexit is scheduled for 31 October.