Brexit May Speed Up Welsh Split From UK – Lawmaker

LONDON (Sputnik) - Seeing how Brexit is being handled in London will only convince more Welsh to back independence, Neil McEvoy, a member of the devolved Welsh Assembly, said on Thursday.

"People are looking for an alternative. I can see the Westminster government being very much humbled in the future. I think leaving the European Union will hasten the arrival of a Welsh state. People will want an alternative to a right-wing English government," McEvoy said.

McEvoy, who is with the pro-sovereignty Plaid Cymru party, said a disorderly Brexit would have a huge impact on the Welsh economy. As the prospect of avoiding it gets slimmer, it is important for those supporting Welsh independence to "put forward a cogent case for it and take Wales forward," he said.

Most Welsh voted to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum but recent opinion polls indicated that the share of those supporting an independent Welsh state or at least being "indy-curious" has grown over the past years to more than 50 per cent.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson successfully sought Queen Elizabeth’s approval on Wednesday to suspend the UK parliament for a month from mid-September, reducing the time it will have to pass any laws to stop a chaotic Brexit and triggering an angry backlash.