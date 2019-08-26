Danish Officials Upgrade Crosswalk Signals to Celebrate City’s Viking History (Photos)

In an effort to celebrate the history of Aarhus, the second largest city in Denmark, Danish officials on Monday unveiled the first of 17 traffic signals that feature Viking figures holding axes and shields.

Located on the east coast of Denmark’s Jutland peninsula, Aarhus, which was founded in the eighth century, began as a fortified Viking settlement. Since its founding, the city has become a cultural and economic center for the region.

© REUTERS/ Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger A technician replaces one of many pedestrian signals featuring Vikings in Aarhus, Denmark August 26, 2019.

The new crossing lights, which were put on display by city council member Buenyamin Simsek, will reportedly be installed around the city, forming a circle around Aarhus’ downtown area, according to the Associated Press.

Aarhusianers and tourists will know it’s safe to cross designated roadways when a green Viking figure is shown walking on the pedestrian signal. When the figure is lit in red and seen standing, pedestrians do not have the right of way.

© REUTERS/ Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger Director of Moesgaard Museum Mads Koehler Holst replaces the first of many pedestrian signals featuring Vikings in Aarhus, Denmark August 26, 2019.

Denmark’s Viking signals are somewhat similar to the East German Ampelmännchen, a recognizable pedestrian crossing symbol initially designed by traffic psychologist Karl Peglau in the early 1960s. Since the German reunification, the hatted, East German traffic light man has become a must-see for tourists flocking to Berlin.