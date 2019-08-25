Helicopter and Small Plane Collide on Spanish Island of Mallorca, Leaving 7 Dead

The accident took place around 1:36 p.m. local time, when a plane and a helicopter crashed for unknown reasons while flying over an area near the Inca hospital, according to Diario de Mallorca.

Seven people, including one child, were killed after a helicopter and a small plane collided on the Spanish island of Mallorca, according to the regional government of the Balearic Islands.

Earlier, the authorities reported that there were five victims in the helicopter crash.

While the previous death toll stood at three, emergency teams, including the Civil Guard, police and medics have arrived at the scene.

The regional government of Spain's Balearic Islands has tweeted that the crash happened at 1.35 p.m. (11:35 a.m. GMT) adding that one of the dead was a minor.

Confirmació oficial. A les 13.35 hores d'avui s'ha produït un accident aeri entre un helicòpter i un ultralleuger a Inca, carretera vella de Costitx. El primer balanç és de 5 persones mortes, una d'elles menor d'edat. Els serveis d'emergències estan actuant.@112IllesBalears — Govern Illes Balears (@goib) August 25, 2019

The Urgent Health Care Service (SAMU) reported that one person affected by smoke inhalation has been treated.

The Local Police of Inca have explained that pieces of the aircraft fell in farm field, along the road from the municipality of Sencelles to the town of Sineu.