Syrian Man Who Posed With Severed Head Faces War Crimes Charges in Germany

The suspect, who is already in prison for lesser offences, denies having killed and desecrated the body of an opposing fighter in Syria.

A court in Germany's city of Koblenz has charged a 33-year-old Syrian man with committing war crimes, Deutsche Welle reports, citing a statement by prosecutors. Authorities say there is solid evidence that the man fought with the Daesh* terrorist group for two years.

"The accused is suspected of joining armed resistance against the Syrian government in 2012 in the southern city of Dara'a. There is significant suspicion that the accused, at some point between 2012 and September 2014, posed for a picture with the severed head of what is presumably an opposing fighter, mocking the victim even after death and degrading his remains," the prosecutors wrote.

Authorities in Koblenz were informed by Syrian refugees familiar with the man about his alleged actions. Police searched the suspect's electronic devices and found the image on his phone. The man admitted he was in the picture but said he just found the victim's remains and did not kill him.

If convicted, the suspect will face between one and ten years in prison.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.