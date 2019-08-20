Helicopter Crashes off Greek Island of Poros, 3 People Dead (Photos)

The private helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of Attica at about 3:40 p.m. local time (12:40 p.m. GMT), according to the Greek Reporter.
After hours of searching, a local diving unit found three bodies that supposedly belong to the two Russian passengers, a woman and a child, and the helicopter’s Greek pilot. The potential cause of the crash is reported to be an accidental contact of the helicopter with power lines on the island.
Following the possible incident with the power lines, electricity on the entire island has reportedly been cut off.
Bodies of two #Russian nationals recovered from helicopter crash off #Poros #Greecehttps://t.co/s0lzzhxTJi pic.twitter.com/DXW4Zmz381— ANA-MPA news (@amna_newseng) August 20, 2019
Several vessels belonging to Poros’ port authorities, emergency services, and several private boats have promptly arrived at the site of the crash in order to help in the search and rescue for the helicopter’s passengers and pilot.
Πόρος τώρα pic.twitter.com/mHFafuVbYJ— Panos. No asylum. Just fight! (@SaveDignity) August 20, 2019
The helicopter reportedly took off from Galatas and was heading for an airport near Athens.
