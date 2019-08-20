Air France Moscow–Paris Flight Declares Emergency on Board, Lands in Luxembourg

According to the online schedule at Sheremetyevo Airport, flight AF1145 departed from the Moscow airport at 9:00 a.m. (6:00 a.m. GMT). Travel time was supposed to be 3 hours 40 minutes to Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The crew of an Airbus A319 Air France flight, flying from Moscow to Paris, has sent out an emergency signal on board and is preparing to land in Luxembourg, the data portal Flightradar reported.

The plane sent an emergency signal in the Luxembourg area, made a turn and began to descend, according to reports.

According to Flightradar, the plane landed in Luxembourg at 12:41 p.m. (9:41 GMT). After all the necessary checks the plane will be given the green light to continue on its way to Paris, Air France reported.

"The notification concerned a brake system. It must have been a false alarm, but the crew still decided to land to be on the safe side", the company representative said.

Air France flight #AF1145 from Moscow (SVO) to Paris (CDG) has declared a general emergency (squawk 7700) and is diverting - reason currently unknown https://t.co/Z2jco6UVD3 pic.twitter.com/ypqgbavW9g — International Flight Network (@FlightIntl) August 20, 2019

