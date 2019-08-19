Register
19:38 GMT +319 August 2019
    Putin and Macron Answer Reporters’ Questions During Meeting at Fort Bregancon (Video)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving on a one-day working visit to France, during which he will discuss a host of topics with his counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that will include Syria, Libya, the situation around Iran, and security in Europe.

    Putin and Macron have answered questions from reporters ahead of their talks. The two leaders will hold a press conference after the bilateral discussions at Fort de Bregancon.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked France for its position on Russia’s return to the Council of Europe before talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

    "We are grateful to France for its position on the Council of Europe, on the full-scale return of the Russian delegation. I think that this will contribute to building normal, full-fledged, trusting relations on the European continent, and I hope for France’s support to build working relations with the European Union in the same manner", Putin told reporters.

    The position of Paris has played a significant role in Russia's return to the Council of Europe, Putin said.

    He continued by saying that Moscow is concerned by the situation with the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and potential weaponisation of space.

    Macron, in turn, expressed hope on Monday for an open and frank dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation around the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

    He also said that he intended to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib, as well as the constitutional process in Syria. The French president added that "the ceasefire agreements reached in Sochi must be respected", adding that he planned to discuss the constitutional process in Syria with Putin.

    “I believe that we will succeed in creating a new security architecture between the European Union and Russia. France is ready to play a role in this process. I mean the disarmament, and I mean other issues. I think that we will be able to work together on the security of our continent", Macron said ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    The Russian-French talks are being held at the official French presidential retreat in the medieval Fort de Bregancon, located on an islet off the Mediterranean coast, where Putin was earlier invited to by Macron. 

    At the talks in Fort de Bregancon, the two presidents are set to discuss bilateral cooperation in international arena, trade, economy, culture and in the humanitarian sphere, according to the Kremlin.

    Tags:
    talks, Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, France
