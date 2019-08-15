MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 900 hectares (2,223 acres) of forest burned southeast of Carcassonne in the French department of Aude, France Bleu radio station reported on Thursday.

The fire began on Wednesday, according to the France Bleu radio station. It is now spreading toward the communes of Pradelles-en-Val and Montlaur 18 kilometers (11 miles) southeast of Carcassonne.

There is a huge forest fire that's been burning for well over an hour not far from Carcassonne, apparently near Palaja. We're around 25 miles away and can smell it from the terrace. I hope everyone is safe, including all the fire-fighters.

It looks like it has spread a long way. pic.twitter.com/qUNG8vzO0j — Life in Minervois, Languedoc (@LaVieMinervois) August 14, 2019

​Over 500 firefighters and five aircraft have reportedly been mobilised to extinguish the fire.

​The mayor of Pradelles-en-Val told the radio station that 22 people had been evacuated.