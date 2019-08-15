The fire began on Wednesday, according to the France Bleu radio station. It is now spreading toward the communes of Pradelles-en-Val and Montlaur 18 kilometers (11 miles) southeast of Carcassonne.
There is a huge forest fire that's been burning for well over an hour not far from Carcassonne, apparently near Palaja. We're around 25 miles away and can smell it from the terrace. I hope everyone is safe, including all the fire-fighters.— Life in Minervois, Languedoc (@LaVieMinervois) August 14, 2019
It looks like it has spread a long way. pic.twitter.com/qUNG8vzO0j
Over 500 firefighters and five aircraft have reportedly been mobilised to extinguish the fire.
vu de l’étang de #Bages #Narbonne, 2 Canadairs déjà en action ce jeudi matin sur le feu de #montirat #monze #Carcassonne @BFMTV @lindependant #sdis11 pic.twitter.com/VeleHpSIQ2— Fabrice Enjalbert (@FEnjalbert) August 15, 2019
The mayor of Pradelles-en-Val told the radio station that 22 people had been evacuated.
All comments
Show new comments (0)