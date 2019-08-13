Register
20:49 GMT +313 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A scrabble board spells out Brexit in Dublin, Ireland May 4 2016.

    BoJo's Ally Believes 'Ireland is F**ked' If No-Deal Happens - Report

    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The UK is poised to leave the EU by the 31 October deadline, which the new government has promised it will carry out with or without a deal. The EU however has said that there will be no negotiation on the Irish backstop, which prevents a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

    A government minister, described only as an "ally" of Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that "Ireland is f**ked" if a no-deal Brexit should occur, according to the Sun

    Talking to The Sun, the minister and member of Boris Johnson's cabinet said: "The EU will give us a better deal, because if they don't Ireland is f*****. No Deal will destroy it." 

    “No deal hurts us, the EU and Ireland - but it hurts Ireland the most," he added.

    “A lot of Irish trade goes to Britain, and much of the rest comes through us to Europe.”

    He went on to say that the Irish Prime Minister or 'Taoiseach' has "overplayed his hand".

    The trade between Ireland and the UK accounts for 12% of Irish exported goods, just behind the US.

    Trade with the EU accounts for half of Ireland’s exports, and 64% of imports.

    “Varadkar has overplayed his hand. He’s in deep trouble and needs a way out.”

    The Prime Minister is reported to believe that the EU is "sitting back" and waiting to see the how the developments in Westminster play out.

    The government source explained that if a deal happens, "it will come very late now."

    "That is because of all the noise coming from the Remain side, but it’s also the history of the EU, it’s always last minute.”

    Despite planning to meet EU leaders after parliament reconvenes, Boris Johnson has not scheduled a date for meet with the Irish PM, a government spokesman said on Monday.

    This follows a statement from the Irish Government on Sunday that “The Taoiseach has invited the British prime minister to Dublin for talks on Northern Ireland and Brexit" and "their offices are in contact to agree a date."

    The Irish representative doubled-down on the EU's position, saying that "the withdrawal agreement and the backstop are not up for negotiation. Any discussions on changes to the political declaration would occur between the UK and the EU.”

    A Government Short-Lived?

    A secondary concern which overhangs the Johnson government however is the concern that attempts to stop Brexit entirely and bring down the government may begin immediately after parliament returns in September.

    Rumours of a vote of no confidence in the government have begun to circulate, which has been reduced to a majority of just one following a Conservative loss to the Lib-Dems in the Brecan and Radnorshire by-election.

    There have also been calls for a 'National Unity Government' consisting of pro-remain MPs, with the Green Party proposing an all-female cabinet.

    Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas poses for a photograph with a green question mark outside the entrance to Downing Street in central London on May 30, 2017
    © AFP 2019 / Justin TALLIS
    Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas poses for a photograph with a green question mark outside the entrance to Downing Street in central London on May 30, 2017

    The Liberal-Democrats have established a less than temperate relationship with the Labour Party leadership, rebuking the idea of any 'caretaker government' if it were to put Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street.

    They also voted against Labour's proposal to negotiate a Customs Union with the EU, instead favouring a second referendum.

    Similarly, Labour have rejected a pact with Liberals or the SNP, despite moving towards support for a public vote on any deal with the EU.

    Boris Johnson hit out at Corbyn on twitter, accusing him of wanting to cancel Brexit.

    Related:

    Withdrawal Agreement 'Not Contradictory' to Peace in Northern Ireland – UKIP Founder on Brexit
    Ireland Considering Imposing Island-Wide Port Checks In Event Of No-Deal Brexit
    European Commission Drawing Up Aid Package for Ireland in Case of No-Deal Brexit
    US Congressional Friends of Ireland Misled Over Brexit Backstop – Irish Party
    Tags:
    Leo Varadkar, Boris Johnson, Brexit, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse