Some 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze in West London (Photos, Video)

"Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a restaurant fire in a building containing shops and flats on Westbourne Grove in Notting Hill", the statement read.
The flames spread through the restaurant on the ground floor and affected the basement. Around 16 people were evacuated. There were no reports of injuries, the fire authority said.
Road closures on Westbourne Grove due to a fire pic.twitter.com/Z7AhACrDzu— Chrissy Schneider (@AmusedChrissy) August 12, 2019
"Firefighters are working hard to bring the blaze under control. While operations continue we'd ask for people to avoid the area if possible", fire official Keith Carmichael said.
Fire in Westbourne Grove. The situation at around 8.45 this morning pic.twitter.com/kP8OSbgw7U— Mariaelena Agostini (@AgostiniMea) August 12, 2019
Firefighters were called shortly before 7 a.m. (6:00 GMT). Efforts to put out the blaze are expected to continue throughout the afternoon. They are being complicated by a partial ceiling collapse.
Always something going on.. 15PF in Westbourne Grove earlier this morning. 75 Firefighters worked in difficulty conditions to bring the fire under control. @LFBWestminster @LFBtomgeorge pic.twitter.com/7z3q0Z1t53— Graham Brown (@grahambrown999) August 12, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)