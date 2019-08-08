All Train Traffic Halted in Channel Tunnel Due to 'Power Supply Issue'

Eurostar train services running between the UK and France have been halted due to power outages, Eurostar said on Thursday.

​According to Eurotunnel, which owns the rail route between Britain and France, none of its car-carrying trains are able to operate.

UPDATE: Traffic is currently stopped due to a power supply issue in the Channel Tunnel. All trains are being held outside of the tunnel until further notice. Technicians are actively working on resolving the issue. We are sorry for the impact on your travel plans. — Eurostar (@Eurostar) August 8, 2019

Later, Eurostar wrote on its Twitter page that traffic had resumed and services were slowly getting back to normal.

Clients informed being stuck on stationary trains for about 80 minutes.

| 2:30pm update |



Due to a power supply issue in the Eurotunnel, speed restrictions are to be expected on route causing delays on arrival



Currently no delays expected from Paris



Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause#Eurostarupdate #Eurostar — LawrencePNO (@LMEEurostar) August 8, 2019

​Power outages problems emerged after noon on Thursday and were fixed at 1.30.

Eurostar is a high-speed railway service. Its trains run through Channel Tunnel connecting London with a number of French and Belgian cities, such as Avignon, Brussels, Lille, Lyon, Marseille and Paris.

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle is a company that allows people to carry their vehicles through the Channel Tunnel by rail.