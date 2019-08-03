"Two people sustained serious injuries and four others were lightly injured in a collision of two boats in the Turku Archipelago. There was a total of eight people on board the boats: two on the motorboat, the rest on the sailboat", the statement read.
Poliisi: Veneiden törmäys Airistolla vaati toisenkin kuolonuhrin #turunsanomat #turku https://t.co/q6S4yklNfS— Turun Sanomat (@turunsanomat) 3 August 2019
Shortly after, the Turku guards informed that one of the seriously injured individuals, a middle-aged man, has died when being transported to a hospital.
They added that all injured people have now been transferred to a hospital and that there was a child among them.
An investigation into the incident is underway. It is known that the weather conditions were fine when the collision occurred.
