Jacob Rees-Mogg Issues Unusual Style Guide for Staff, Banning Words ‘Equal’, ‘Yourself’

The new Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has instructed all staff in his new office to use imperial measurements and refer to ‘non-titled males’ as ‘esquire’ while also banning words including ‘disappointment’ and ‘equal’.

Issuing a style guide in the first week of his job, he also bans colleagues from using various words in correspondence with other MPs and the public. Rees-Mogg is known for his formal dress and love of tradition and nicknamed the ‘Honourable Member for the 18th Century' according to ITV News.

In the note, he also asked that all MPs be addressed with the title Esq after their name and told staff to “CHECK your work”.

ITV News exclusive: @Jacob_Rees_Mogg issues new style guide to his staff demanding male MPs are called Esq, the use of imperial measurements and which words are banned (but not 'not fit for purpose'), reports @PaulBrandITV https://t.co/0LNgWW9Bxj pic.twitter.com/re6fQmqyz2 — ITV News (@itvnews) July 26, 2019

The phrases and words include, but are not limited to: “Very”, “due to”, “ongoing”, “hopefully”, “unacceptable”, “equal”, “yourself”, “speculate”, “no longer fit for purpose”. It also bans some stylistic decisions, including double spaces. He also insisted on the use of imperial measurements, most of which were phased out from the mid-1960s, instead of metric ones accepted by EU directives.

The guidance was drawn up by Rees-Mogg's North East Somerset constituency team some years ago, according to BBC, but has now been shared with officials in his new office.

Many of his MP colleagues were discouraged by the new rules, sparking a debate that spread to fellow netizens.

I confess I like a double space after a full stop. Not bothered about M.P. rather than MP or Esq., as I'm not the son of a knight. I like the Oxford comma. I measure food in kilos. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) July 26, 2019

Who will have the courage to tell JRM that we don't order kids up chimneys these days, Dixon of Dock Green wasn't a real policeman or the Penny Farthing isn't ones choice of bicycle anymore? 😳 https://t.co/FmHV0RV2nP — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) July 26, 2019

Jacob Rees Mogg banning use of the word 'equal' tells you everything you need to know about the measure of the man... — Binkiemma (@binkiemma) July 27, 2019

/ pleased to learn that hopefully you will invest in a dictionary written this century and I recommend you replace the old dusty ones you got.



Yours, Mx./Mx Johnny Kirk, Esq.



P.S./PS I'm 1.905 meters tall.

P.P.S/PPS You're a sexist dinosaur.#FBPE — Johnny Kirk 💥#FBPE💥 #NotMyPM (@TheJohnnyKirk) July 26, 2019

He has banned the word equal... and moved to imperial measurement... I wonder if he has an agenda? — Tom Hogan (@tomhoganish) July 27, 2019

According to the Guardian, the official transcript of parliamentary proceedings, Hansard, records more than 700 instances of Rees-Mogg using one or other of the banned words or phrases.