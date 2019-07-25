Frenchman Fails to Cross English Channel on Flyboard, Falls in the Water

On 14 July, French inventor Franky Zapata made headlines when he flew on his flyboard over the Champs-Elysees.

On Thursday, Mr Zapata attempted to cross the English Channel on his flyboard, but failed when he fell into the water after missing the landing platform.

The challenge was taking place today because it marks the 110th anniversary of Louis Blériot making the first flight across the Channel in 1909 in an airplane.

"We created a new way of flying. We don't use wings. You are like a bird, it is your body that is flying. It is a boyhood dream," Mr Zapata told reporters prior to the flight.

The 40-year-old man began his journey at Sangatte beach, near Calais, at around 9:00 a.m. local time (7:00 GMT).

He expected to cross the channel flying at a speed of 140 kilometres per hour (87 mph) and a height of 15-20 metres above the water’s surface.

Mr Zapata's invention is the size of a skateboard with five small kerosene-fuelled engines that are kept in the rider's backpack.