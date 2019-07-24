It is hot in Britain. The heat is rising and the worst is still yet to come. We took a look at your sizzling reactions and cool suggestions in dealing with the abnormal weather that’s gripping a nation.

The Met Office has warned Brits are “likely to face all-time record 39C temperatures tomorrow as the country braces for what could be its hottest day ever. After sheering heat-affected much of the UK on Tuesday, social media has been ablaze with reactions and memes as Brits across the country struggle with the heat.

One twitter user revealed his ingenious methods of keeping cool in the heat by putting his whole bed into the refrigerator.

​Whilst another user reminded us that it’s not just British people that are affected… but their animals too!

​If you’re commuter travelling on the London Underground this weekend… don’t worry this twitter user has your back.

​The fears of temperature climbing as high as 37C in London had this user shocked.

​Some users seemed a little angrier than the others at the thought of another heatwave. In summer. In Britain.

Forecasters issued a thunderstorm warning for most of Britain, running from 6pm Tuesday through to 9am Wednesday, amid fears of scattered storms which could bring flooding and power cuts.

As Britain’s extreme weather continues, Thursday is likely to break records as the hottest day ever in the UK, with temperatures expected to hit 39C (102.2F), the Met Office forecasted on Wednesday.

The soaring temperatures are expected to arrive after the country was hit with a series of thunderstorms and lightning strikes overnight on Tuesday.

As a result, Public Health England has today issued weather warnings prior to Thursday’s record heat, urging people to cover windows to keep rooms cool. It’s been estimated that last summer's heatwaves led to 863 excess deaths, with that number likely to rise this summer.

Many of us will experience temperatures above 30 degrees again today. Make sure you know the steps to take for keeping cool and that you're looking out for those who are more vulnerable in the heat: https://t.co/ZtiHHBmqs1 pic.twitter.com/UpYRhR9lAm — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) 24 июля 2019 г.

On Wednesday Morning, London’s Metropolitan Police issued an urgent appeal after three swimmers went missing along different location on the River Thames in London.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said a swimmer went missing at Shadwell Basin on Tuesday evening, a second at Waterloo Bridge and a third near Kingston High Street.

On Tuesday, the body of a man was retrieved from a water park in the Cotswolds, Gloucestershire. Emergency services were called to a location near Cirencester, at about 1.40pm on Tuesday following reports a swimmer had gone missing.

Gloucestershire police said the body of a man was pulled from the water shortly before 8.50pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner and the man’s next of kin have been informed

(1/2) We have responded this evening to 3 separate incidents of people seen to enter water and disappear from sight. These were a man at 6.05 in Shadwell Basin, a person at 8.30 at Waterloo Bridge and a man at 8.35 in Thames near Kingston High St... — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 23 июля 2019 г.

There's a warning from police about swimming during the hot weather.



A man died in a lake in Gloucestershire yesterday, while three people are missing in separate incidents along the River Thames. pic.twitter.com/Pb6HIGncKs — Viking FM News (@VikingFMNews) 24 июля 2019 г

Individuals suffering from minor illnesses are urged to check the NHS website or call 111 for help during this extreme weather. High levels of pollen and ultraviolet light are expected in the south and east of the country until Thursday evening. Pollution levels are also expected to rise to moderate in Southern England.