Conservative MP Charged With Three Counts of Sexual Assault Against Two Women

In April 2018, The Times reported a rape allegation had been made against Elphicke in November 2017 at the height of the Westminster sex scandal, but police had not informed him of it for about five months.

Conservative MP for Dover Charlie Elphicke has been charged with three counts of sexual assault against two women.

Elphicke will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court 6th September.

"The CPS made the decision to charge Elphicke after reviewing a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police,” the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.

He was suspended from the Conservatives in November 2017 after he was accused of sex offences against two members of his staff - he claimed he was "completely confident" of proving his innocence, and had the Conservative whip reinstated 12th December 2018 prior to a confidence vote in Prime Minister Theresa May.

"The message it sends to every person who has complained, those who gave evidence to the Cox inquiry and every person who has been abused, is that the prime minister is not on your side. When Theresa May said she wanted parliament and politics to change, she lied,” Labour MP Jess Phillips said at the time.

