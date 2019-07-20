UK Police Hunt for Two Men Suspected of Tear Gas Attack in London Metro (Photo)

According to the police, the released substance was a 'CS gas', otherwise known as tear gas.

British Transport police are looking for two men following a gas attack in the Tube in London on Saturday, 20 July.

Police have released CCTV images of individuals that may have information that could help the investigation.

​The incident took place at Oxford Circus station at about 9:13 AM this morning, local time.

People received medical help at the scene for coughing and choking, according to the police. Law enforcement stated that the manifested symptoms are consistent with 'CS gas' poisoning. There is no further news regarding the health of the affected people.