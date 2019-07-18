Israeli Teens Suspected of Rushing Into Hotel Room and Gang Raping British Woman on Cyprus

The island nation in the Mediterranean is a popular vacation destination among UK tourists, with over a million people flocking there every year. Young tourists are said to prefer the resort town of Ayia Napa, where the alleged attack took place.

A group of Israeli citizens, aged between 16 and 18, has been detained by police in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, after a 19-year-old British woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted. As The Daily Star reports, she went to a hotel room with one of the teens, with whom she had had consensual sex. However, eleven others are then said to have rushed there, laughing and filming the attack.

According to court documents, she had scratches on her legs. However, as Channel 12 reported, although three of the accused have admitted to having had sex with the young woman, they insist it was consensual.

The suspects arrived at court today and are being held by police while they run DNA tests. Cypriot authorities are expected to hold them longer while the case is investigated.

The group reportedly went to Cyprus to party before entering national service. Israeli diplomats stated that their families have been updated on the issue.

“The Israeli consul in Nicosia, Yossi Wurmbrand, is following developments and is in contact with the detainees”, the Jewish state's Foreign Office told The Times of Israel.

As some reports suggest, the alleged rape caused a stir at the resort.