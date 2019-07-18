Smoke from the incident on Wednesday night caused issues on the M5, resulting in visibility problems for motorists driving in the Bristol area. It has still not been confirmed that no one was left in the building when it collapsed.

Guests and staffers had to flee the Premier Inn premises in Bristol after a fire broke out on Wednesday night, with the inferno growing to such an extent that the building later collapsed and road traffic in the area was brought to a standstill that continued until Thursday morning due to dense smoke.

Officials are currently trying to identify everyone who was booked to stay at the hotel. However they don’t believe anyone was trapped inside the building. A clean-up operation is in full swing to clear the wreckage.

The fire service that worked at the scene throughout the night said that an investigation has been launched into the possible cause of the incident, while locals have been advised to avoid the area and keep their windows shut.