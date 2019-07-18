Guests and staffers had to flee the Premier Inn premises in Bristol after a fire broke out on Wednesday night, with the inferno growing to such an extent that the building later collapsed and road traffic in the area was brought to a standstill that continued until Thursday morning due to dense smoke.
Officials are currently trying to identify everyone who was booked to stay at the hotel. However they don’t believe anyone was trapped inside the building. A clean-up operation is in full swing to clear the wreckage.
More fire spread has developed creating more smoke that will be causing potential visibility issues for the M5. @HighwaysSWEST #StaySafe #BeAware #AvonFire pic.twitter.com/cRY8ACtyG2— Paulton Fire Station (@AFRSPaulton) 18 июля 2019 г.
The fire service that worked at the scene throughout the night said that an investigation has been launched into the possible cause of the incident, while locals have been advised to avoid the area and keep their windows shut.
News Update : Fire at a premier inn in Cribbs Causeway near Bristol ,England has been burning for over 8 hours. The incident is expected to last for several more hours.— Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) 17 июля 2019 г.
Video : Avon Fire & Rescue Servicepic.twitter.com/AxDAZO1WSV
