UK Composer Behind Popular British Jingle for 1980s 'Shake n' Vac' TV Add Dies at 78 - Report

Jonathan Hodge, who created the catchy melody for the Shake n' Vac TV commercials in Britain, died at the age of 78 on 7 July at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, The Daily Mail reported.

According to The Daily Mail, Hodge wrote over 2,000 jingles for TV and radio ads, including those for Bird's Eye Potato Waffles, Topic chocolate bars, Mars Bars and Pepsi.

Hodge came wrote the catchy music which was featured in commercials starring actress Jenny Logan dancing around a living room as she shook carpet freshening powder onto the floor prior to happily vacuuming it up.

"Do the shake n' vac and put the freshness back, when your carpet smells fresh your room does too, every time you vacuum remember what to do, do the shake 'n vac and put the freshness back", claim the lyrics to the song.

Hodge also had a No 3 hit in the UK charts with "If I Had Words", sung by Scott Fitzgerald with Yvonne Keeley - which featured in the 1995 movie "Babe" and has been covered by Westlife, The Daily Mail reported.

Among his other credits was writing the score for the 1971 movie Villian, starring Richard Burton and Ian McShane, as well as writing music for Henry's Cat, a children's TV show, The Daily Mail said.

Hodge's funeral will reportedly take place at the Hawkinge Crematorium in Folkestone, Kent, on 23 July.