Macron Booed By Protesters in Front of World Leaders at Bastille Day Celebrations

Due to the country-wide sentiment surrounding Bastille day, it is unusual for protesters to show up at the national ceremonies, especially in light of Macron's approval rating improving in recent weeks and decreasing turn-outs at Yellow Vest protests.

French President Emmanuel Macron was met with a less than courteous reception at the Bastille Day parade in Paris on Sunday.

As Macron arrived, driving down the Champs-Elysées in Paris to officially open the military parade which occurs annually to mark France’s national day, protesters loudly booed and heckled the president from the sidewalk.

Calls of "Macron resign!" could be heard as the presidential car drove past.

A group of yellow vest protesters chant “Macron resign” on the Champs-Elysees in Paris as the traditional Bastille Day parade passes through. #14juillet 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/TJCUcwYtYk — فآطمـة🧚🏻‍♀️ (@Fatimax22) July 14, 2019

By and large the parade proceeded untarnished, as Macron used the day as a pulpit to demonstrate European military cooperation, surrounded by troops from many EU countries which make up the Paris-based European Intervention Initiative.

Macron hosted a lunch following the parade with other EU leaders such as Germany's Angela Merkel, Belgium's Charles Michel, the Netherlands’ Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. With the UK being represented by David Lidington, deputy to Prime Minister Theresa May.

Parallel to the lunch however, saw an enflaming of protests and demonstrations which saw violent clashes with French police. The police launched tear gas towards crowds as they chanted anti-government and anti-Macron slogans.

The protesters were not dressed in yellow vests as anyone adorned with the garment was refused entry.

152 people were arrested prior to the event however, according to AFP.

Twitter users reacted differently over the issue.

Some expressed "solidarity" with the protestors.

Critics of Macron laughed and called the president “pompous and arrogant”.

LOL!



A pompous and and arrogant looking #Macron getting booed and heckled by the French as he passes them on #BastilleDay parade today in #Paris, #France.



I'm sure the pro Macron media will air this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NOT7lbFg9n — Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) July 14, 2019

Some even compared Macron to King Louise XVI.

He's the new King Louis XVI. The Yellow Vests keep the spirit of France's National Holiday alive in the 35th week of their protests.



Macron booed at Bastille Day celebrations https://t.co/dlljaJaxVs — Random Interim Afro-Cuban Prime Minister of Canada (@BabetteMartel) July 14, 2019

​Others referenced recent criticisms of President Trump’s decision to add tanks to his own military parade, accusing the critics of having double standards.

Interesting how Macron put up a full-on military parade, with heavy hardware including tanks rolling down Champs-Élysées and bombers flying low (like every year), yet there was no backlash or Soviet comparisons? https://t.co/EKd4JG2Ixg — Bojan Pancevski (@bopanc) July 14, 2019