Sputnik Lithuania Says Court in Vilnius Rules to Block Its Website

"The Vilnius district administrative court approved the decision of the Radio and Television Commission of Lithuania on blocking Sputnik Lietuva," Sputnik Lietuva said in a Telegram statement.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed the policy of Baltic countries, putting obstacles to the work of the Russian media.
In May, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lietuva, Marat Kasem, said he had been briefly detained upon arrival at Vilnius airport, told that he was considered a "national security threat," banned from entering Lithuania for five years and immediately deported.
